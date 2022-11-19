Fans watch the World Cup at the Toffee Club in Portland. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup kicks off with a match at 8 a.m. Sunday and in Portland, soccer fans will be waking up early to enjoy the game.

Portland, a city that loves soccer and strongly backs its Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns teams, is filled with bars and restaurants to watch the sport.

Yelp compiled a list of the top bars in the Portland area to watch the World Cup. To do so, the company identified local bar businesses and searched for a large concentration of reviews mentioning “soccer.”

It then ranked the results on several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “soccer.”

With those factors taken into consideration, Yelp determined these are the best places to watch the World Cup.

Several of these places are planning events for the opening match.

The Toffee Club will open Sunday at 7 a.m. for the Qatar vs. Ecuador game. Its website has a list of its hours for each match.

North 45 is selling reservation tickets to watch the game at the pub. The tickets are sold on a first-come-first-served basis and cost $10. The first game North 45 is making reservations for is November 21, USA vs. Wales.

Kells Brewery will be open in time for the 8 a.m. opening match Sunday. The brewery has an events schedule on its website.

Mad Greek Deli plans to open at 7:30 a.m. Sunday for the match and will be open every Sunday after that throughout the World Cup.

The party starts early Sunday morning at Gol Soccer Bar. The business is opening at 5 a.m. ahead of the match. Each attendee will be entered into a raffle for free merchandise. The bar will also be offering breakfast specials.

Nayar Taqueria said it also plans to show the games. Horse Brass Pub, The Highland Stillhouse Pub, Brooklyn Park Pub and Stormbreaker Brewing will be showing select matches.