PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.

In the next week, low temperatures in the Portland area are expected to remain in the 30s, with the highs staying in the 40s to mid-50s.

On a chilly day, nothing hits the spot quite like a bowl of soup.

Throughout Portland, several restaurants are known for their wide varieties of soup. The city features everything from phenomenal pho to chunky chili.

Yelp assembled a list of the top 15 spots in the Portland area for soup.

Its method for determining the best restaurants involved sifting through businesses in the “soup” category on Yelp and looking at which had a large concentration of reviews mentioning “soup.”

The company then ranked those spots using several factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Here is Yelp’s list of the best soup restaurants in the Portland area.

Yelp said as of Nov. 3, all these businesses were open.