PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
In the next week, low temperatures in the Portland area are expected to remain in the 30s, with the highs staying in the 40s to mid-50s.
On a chilly day, nothing hits the spot quite like a bowl of soup.
Throughout Portland, several restaurants are known for their wide varieties of soup. The city features everything from phenomenal pho to chunky chili.
Yelp assembled a list of the top 15 spots in the Portland area for soup.
Its method for determining the best restaurants involved sifting through businesses in the “soup” category on Yelp and looking at which had a large concentration of reviews mentioning “soup.”
The company then ranked those spots using several factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
Here is Yelp’s list of the best soup restaurants in the Portland area.
- Ha VL – 2738 SE 82nd Ave UNIT 102, Portland, OR 97266
- Vivi’s Vietnamese Noodle House – 2401 NE Cornell Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124
- Portland Kettle – 1344 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97201
- Langbaan – 1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
- Pho Hung – 4717 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
- Addy’s Sandwich Bar – 911 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
- Tèo Bun Bo Hue – 8220 SE Harrison St #230, Portland, OR 97216
- Good Taste Noodle House – 117 NE 43rd Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97124
- Lima Peruvian Restaurant – 12090 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
- Tasty Pot – 13227 SW Canyon Rd B, Beaverton, OR 97005
- Lela’s Bistro – 1524 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
- Spoons – 7875 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
- The Boiling Bowl – 103 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
- Stone Soup PDX – 306 NW Broadway, Portland, OR 97209
- Thai PK Restaurant – 6141 S Macadam Ave Unit 106, Portland, OR 97239
Yelp said as of Nov. 3, all these businesses were open.