PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For the first time in three years, a live tree lighting ceremony was held at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland, and despite the dreary weather, it did not fail to make spirits bright.

The 75-foot Douglas Fir was illuminated with 9,500 lights on Friday evening, much to the delight of the large, umbrella-toting crowd that gathered to witness the lighting, sing Christmas carols, and enjoy some holiday treats.

The tradition of holding a live tree lighting the day after Thanksgiving at the square was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns about crowds gathering amidst the ongoing pandemic, but with the situation beginning to turn this year, everyone was happy to reinstitute the event.