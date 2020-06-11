Local activist talks police, criminal justice reform

"It's not sufficient to just put a black man at the head of the police force."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve been hearing from officials, community leaders and researchers about changes they’d like to see in the community, including a protester and activist who’s working and speaking with other protesters about the changes they’d like to see happen.

As an African, indigenous and white woman: activist Gia Naranjo-Rivera said she’s been interested in human rights her whole life. She’s since gone on to study it, along with international relations for the past decade.

Local activist Gia Naranjo-Rivera.

“I have studied human rights atrocities and how they unfold,” Naranjo-Rivera said. “I’m very interested in inequity and how we can drive systems to change and how we can heal people at the individual family, community and structural or systemic levels from trauma and systems that lead to deep violations and harm.”

Naranjo-Rivera was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, so the killing of George Floyd struck her to her core.

“I watched the whole video and to me of George Floyd being murdered,” she said. “To me, it is clearly a modern day lynching and it is grotesque.”

The question everyone is asking: what does change look like?

“That’s a big question. I think number one, that’s for black communities and robust communities of color to decide collectively,” Naranjo-Rivera said. “So it’s not for me as an expert in some areas to say, I know the solution — but I am a researcher and an evaluator.”

So, as a trauma researcher, Naranjo-Rivera has been using her skills and background to interview demonstrators during portland’s protests to collect a list of concrete tasks or demands that get to the root of systemic injustices and inequalities.

“It’s not sufficient to just put a black man at the head of the police force. That is absolutely inadequate,” she said. “I know that Unite Oregon and other local racial equity organizations in the area have stated the same thing.”

She’s seen calls for body cameras for all officers at all times. a deep need for accountability for everyone along the chain of commands that is complicit in systematic harm, including prosecutors, district attorneys, and coroners.

She said it’s important, that the community is brought in to help make these changes.

“We do need to go to the root and hopefully convene several community councils of brilliant leaders who are out here, brilliant black and Brown and indigenous leaders, and have round tables for them to determine the solutions that would be adequate for them,” Naranjo-Rivera said.

During protests Naranjo-Rivera has been on the front lines. she said she’s witnessed people of color grieving outside the fence surrounding the justice center — calling out to police officers.

“I’ve seen young black men and women walk up and say, ‘I don’t even feel physically safe, or my skin is not a crime,'” she said. “I’m helping facilitate their ability to be heard.”

As a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins Public Health, Naranjo-Rivera explains that in addition to going to experts on racial equity and social justice for data, she said its also important to honor and listen to the expertise of people who have lived through these experiences.

For centuries and generations, she believes our system has suppressed these voices. she said now is a time that leaders should lean on these black, indigenous and people of color as a source of knowledge.

“Those lived epistemologies are valid, but are usually pressed and pushed to the side,” Naranjo-Rivera said.