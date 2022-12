PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local author is taking on the concept of leadership from a different angle.

Portland resident and advisor Diana Larsen is out with a new book titled “Lead without Blame: Building Resilient Learning Teams.”

The book explains why blame and shame can be damaging when it comes to leading a team.

The book can be purchased on Amazon.

Larsen joined AM Extra to share more about her latest publication.