Local boutique gives women of all sizes a safe place to shop

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — One clothing store in Oregon City wants to make sure women of all body types have a good shopping experience.

From one glance at the Mary Rose Northwest Boutique website, you can tell it is more than just a clothing store.

“At Mary Rose Northwest Boutique, our whole goal is to be welcoming and inclusive and let people know that no matter what body you’re in, you are welcome and you will find things you feel beautiful in,” Owner Julie Allen said.

Julie Allen has deeply personal reasons for creating this welcoming environment. She suffered from bulimia and anorexia for 15 years while growing up.

“I was in and out of treatment that entire time,” she explained. “My parents had to take out a second mortgage to pay for their house, it was just insanely expensive.”

But despite the money, her parents never gave up on her.

When Allen opened her boutique in Oregon City over three years ago, she named it Mary Rose — her mother’s middle name. A few months later, she started a foundation with the same name, raising money to help people with eating disorders. A portion of sales from the boutique go to the foundation, as well.

Allen says this type of help is often life-saving, just like it was in her case.

“I wouldn’t be here today. I can almost guarantee you that,” she said. “I started my eating disorder when I was 10 or 11 years old, it was bad.

That’s why she’s doing her part with her foundation and her boutique — giving women of all sizes a safe place to shop.

“We have one rule in the boutique, and that’s no crying in the fitting room,” she said.

Mary Rose Northwest Boutique is located at 509 Main Street in Oregon City. For more information about the boutique or to learn more about the foundation, check out their website.