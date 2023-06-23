PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Culzzles is a local business that aims to celebrate cultural diversity by bringing bring more representation to puzzles and games.

Culzzles owner Melanie Maurice says her kids inspired her to create the games and show them how to start their own business.

“Culzzles is a brainchild I came up with, with my kids. I have a daughter – who’s now 8 but she was 6 when I first started – and she was learning her alphabet, the sounds, recognizing the letters and I wanted to do something to help her. I also knew that it meant so much for her to see herself in items like TV and movies and products, so I wanted to do something like that for her as well as other kids,” Maurice said. “And then I also wanted to teach my son, who’s a little bit older, more about entrepreneurship.”

Culzzles are available online, through Amazon and at local markets.

Watch the video above to learn more.