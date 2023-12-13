PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bells rang throughout Pioneer Place Wednesday as the Salvation Army hosted a local celebrity ‘Bell Ringing.’

To help raise money to fight poverty and hunger, the Salvation Army brought out local musicians, former Trail Blazers, Miss Oregon and even a few members of the KOIN 6 News team!

The ringing was part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign which has worked for 130 years to help those in need.

Although the celebrity ringing was only on Wednesday, red kettles can be found around Portland all December.