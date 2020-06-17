Local company rolling out temperature-taking tech

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton-based Pacific Office Automation may have another new product that lives up to its “Problem Solved” tagline.

The company has just started rolling out a new facial recognition machine that also can tell if a person has a temperature. This is a new product that could be decisive in turning the tide against the coronavirus. It’s a face-scanning kiosk that’s able to detect a fever in about two seconds — and it has the potential to play a key role in the safe re-opening of everything from workplaces to mass gatherings.

Pacific Office Automation‘s CEO Doug Pitassi demonstrates the new technology his company has just rolled out. Pitassi says the kiosk could improve the safety of workplaces, sporting events, and public schools, casinos — any mass gathering place — by identifying people with above normal temperatures.

“I really believe it is in its infancy of one ingredient that will reduce the risk that we all face with COVID-19,” said Pitassi.

They’ve just rolled out the first of these facial recognition temperature detection kiosks within the last couple of weeks. More than just a tool to detect fevers at mass gatherings, Pitassi says temperature detection could also get business rolling again by detecting feverish — potentially COVID-infected employees.

“The good news is all facets of business are looking at this,” he said. “Wherever you have people entering a building — it is something that people are looking at.”

The kiosk also has access control functions as it networks information it gathers within an organization.