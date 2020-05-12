Local escape room takes adventures virtual

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mad Genius Escape Rooms in Southeast Portland closed its doors back in March — but now the business is reopening online.

It might seem that nothing could replace the actual experience of going to an escape room. While that may be partially true — the siblings that built Mad Genius Escapes say they’ve responded to the shutdown by creating a virtual escape room that may be just as good.

Located at Southeast 14th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard, Mad Genius Escapes closed when the pandemic hit around two months ago. Siblings Katie and Peter Lewis immediately began brainstorming ideas about how to keep their experience alive.

“We kind of had to figure out how to reimagine the company in light of all this since it is a physical, interactive, groups-getting-together sort of game,” said Peter.

What they came up with was an online version of escape room games that has managed to preserve the interactive and collaborative elements of play by giving each online player a role to play in the escape.

“Each player will have a part they can move or interact with and all the other players see what the other player is doing,” explained Katie. “So you really feel like you’re in the same room with someone even though you could be in different countries on your laptops.”

Katie says she thinks the online version of their adventures is here to stay. The online version of the escape rooms allows for a much broader range of things to be built into the escape games.

“I’m always saying like I want to put a wishing well in this escape room or I want to make a rainbow pop out of the top of someone’s head,” said Katie. “There are certain ideas that we have to scale back in the physical world either because it is breakable or impossible to make –and we’re not constrained that way in the virtual world.”

It is still a great way for friends, family and co-workers to get together for fun or team building even if it’ll be a mainly online experience. It’s an inventive way to keep the business alive — by taking real experiences to the virtual world.