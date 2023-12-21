PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Giving back this holiday season is easier than ever thanks to a new vending machine at a local shopping mall.

Called a “Giving Machine” the new project comes from a partnership between the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and several local charities and allows people to buy essential items for people around the world.

The Giving Machine is located at Washington Square Mall near the Cheesecake Factory.

AM Extra was joined by Kyle Camberg, executive director of the Sunshine Division, to talk more about the machine.

