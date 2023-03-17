PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local Irish dance academy is stepping out of the dance studio for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Oregon Irish Dance Academy dancers will be performing Friday night at the All-Ireland Cultural Society’s 82nd annual St. Patrick’s Celebration.

The fun event will also feature two Irish music groups performing, bagpipers, an Irish instrument petting zoo for kids and two Irish dance performances.

This will be the first time the academy performed for this event in person since 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID. Then, the dance was held virtually for the next two years.

“This is our return to in-person after 3 years,” said Christina White, co-owner of the academy. “Our dancers love dancing at this event. We are so excited to be back in person, performing on the big stage in front of everybody.”

The celebration kicks off at the Aquinas Hall in northeast Portland at 4:30 p.m., but The Oregon Irish Dance Academy won’t hit the stage until 7:30 p.m.