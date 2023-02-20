PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Special Olympics athletes showed their figure skating talents on the ice on Saturday in Vancouver.

They performed for friends and family at the Mountain View Ice Arena for the Clark County Polar Bears Figure Skating Recital in an event sponsored by Columbia River Area Special Olympics, Washington.

Each of the 13 performers picked their own song.

By performing in this recital, the athletes qualified to participate in the state competitions on March 4 and 5 in Wenatchee.

Athletes who win a gold medal at State can go on to compete in national and international competitions.