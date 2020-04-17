Local meat company changes business model to stay afloat

SP Provisions is adapting their business model to stay afloat in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, but many are changing their business models in an effort to adapt — including one Portland meat company.

SP Provisions of northwest Portland has supplied pork, sausage and other meat products to the region since 1880. It’s a family run business — that wants to stay in business.

About 90% of their customers have been restaurants, and as that business has dried up, SP says it now wants to sell more meat to retail customers with a variety of locally raised meats delivered to your doorstep at wholesale prices.

So far, they’ve been selling about 40 boxes of meat a week. Priced at $100 and $200 dollars, the boxes include bacon, pork chops, steaks, chicken, beef cuts, sausage — even some house made salami. It is a new line of business for SP, brought about largely by the collapse of its restaurant business.

“They can choose between one of those, if they want a $100 dollar pack — which for me is about a week because I eat a lot of meat — but I think for most people that’s probably about two weeks worth,” explained Jim Register, SP Provisions General Manager. “The $200 variety pack is if they have freezer space to store it and then we’re delivering to their houses to keep our drivers going.”

To make an order with SP Provisions, call 503.234.0579

SP is also expanding its local grocery store presence. That includes a big order of chuck roasts, steaks, pork roasts and stew meat heading for New Seasons Grocery stores. It marks a big expansion of business with New Seasons, which gives SP a new place to sell more meat — and it satisfies New Seasons desire to sell more products raised and processed locally.

“The retail that’s been working with the local grocery chains,” he said. “That’s been a big change but some big volume from sausage to bacon to meatball mix to a lot of different things.”

The world has changed and SP Provisions is changing with it. With more of their products in stores and more opportunity for regular people to buy locally raised meats at lower wholesale prices, they’re doing their best to weather the pandemic.