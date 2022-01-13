Local non-profit brings healing power of art to hospitalized children

Children who’ve been in the hospital for long periods of time during the pandemic have been more isolated than ever, so local non-profit CHAP is hoping to bring kids joy through the healing power of art. (Courtesy: CHAP)

The Children's Healing Art Project is making it easy for people to donate art supplies with an Amazon wishlist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Children who’ve been in the hospital for long periods of time during the pandemic have been more isolated than ever, so one local non-profit is hoping to bring kids joy through the healing power of art.

The Children’s Healing Art Project is making it easy for people to donate art supplies — like biodegradable glitter, Crayola Model Magic and a lot of paintbrushes — with just the click of a button through an Amazon wishlist.

Children who’ve been in the hospital for long periods of time during the pandemic have been more isolated than ever, so local non-profit CHAP is hoping to bring kids joy through the healing power of art. (Courtesy: CHAP)

CHAP Outreach Program Manager Faye Pendergrass says CHAP launched its art supply drive this month and it will run through February.

“At CHAP, we believe in the healing of power of art and work with families and children in medical challenges,” Pendergrass said.

CHAP is hoping to bring kids joy through the healing power of art with an art supply drive. (Courtesy: CHAP)

All of the items the non-profit needs are on its wishlist. Once donated, the supplies will be put together as kits to send to children in local hospitals who are dealing with long-term illnesses.

“I can’t imagine the fear and the boredom and isolation,” Pendergrass said. “Especially through COVID –They had very limited visitation.”

In normal times, CHAP’s teaching artists go inside the hospitals and lead over 60 hours of in-hospital art adventures per week. During the pandemic, however, they’ve had to keep their distance and pivoted to providing packages of supplies — a highlight for the kids during some very dark days.

“These opportunities give a spark of joy and magic in their life that is different than anything else they’re doing.”

If you’d like to donate, visit CHAP’s Amazon wishlist here. For more information about CHAP, check out their website here.