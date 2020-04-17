Local pizza place, charity to give homeless 100 pies weekly

Mississippi Pizza in North Portland and Maddie's Cart charity are working together on the effort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A charitable organization and a restaurant have teamed up to bring fresh hot food to those living on the street in Portland.

Mississippi Pizza in North Portland has converted to take-out only, like many businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic response. For the past month, they’ve teamed with a charitable organization called Maddie’s Cart, an offshoot of St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Northeast Portland, to provide pizzas to those experiencing homelessness.

The pizza company makes 70 to 100 pizzas once per week for half the price to the charity. They’ve done this four times now and hope to continue weekly, pending donations to Maddie’s Cart.

The pizzas are transported from the restaurant directly to those living on the street.

Maddie’s Cart in northeast Portland asked Mississippi Pizza to help them give pizzas to homeless. April 16, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

“Fundamentally, it’s the idea of just meeting people as and where they are. Not trying to fix them. Just trying to love them and feed them. They’re hungry,” said Mike O’Mahoney, Deacon at St. Mary Magdeline Church, which is also known as The Madeleine.

O’Mahoney said the idea to collaborate with a local restaurant stemmed from being no longer being able to coordinate volunteers to cook donated food in a kitchen, what the charity normally does, due to social distancing restrictions.

Instead, he looked to the local pizza shop to see if they wanted to help with the cause. Mississippi Pizza agreed to offer the pies at half the cost.

“It’s a big effort and we also have to prep the dough, do all the boxes. It’s just kind of a normal Friday or Saturday night for us but now we don’t have those anymore so it’s nice to have this,” said Amanda Oelgart, general manager of Mississippi Pizza.

O’Mahoney said the charity relies on donations to purchase the food and they’d like to collaborate with other local eateries. He said those interested in getting involved or giving toward the cause can do so at maddiescart.org.