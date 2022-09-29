PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Thursday, President Biden said Hurricane Ian could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history — noting “reports of what could be substantial loss of life.” With many people displaced in the Sunshine State, local Red Cross volunteers are answering the call to help.



KOIN 6 News talked to a Portland couple who are on standby to leave — meaning their bags are packed and they could be on a flight to the disaster zone as early as Thursday night.

Chris and Amber Schwartzkopf have spent their retirement volunteering for the American Red Cross.

The Scwartzkopf’s said when they get to the southeast, they will help shelter people who had to evacuate.

The couple said looking at the images coming out of Florida, such as homes flooding, inspires them to want to help.

“For me its surreal, it’s hard to imagine how anyone is going through that, I feel a little anxiety for them,” Amber Schwartzkopf said. “It’s heartbreaking sometimes.”

The Red Cross told KOIN 6 News that Oregon has seven volunteers already in Florida along with 20 volunteers on standby.

The Schwartzkopf’s also noted it’s easy to volunteer with the Red Cross and encourage others to help too.

The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is also sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, the office said 13 team members left for Florida and will be there for up to two weeks.

On Wednesday, OSFM incident management team member Brett Deedon of Eugene Springfield Fire explained “this is what we all signed up for. It’s an opportunity to use our skill sets to be able to help communities whether they’re here at home in Oregon or helping out in Gulf States such as Florida for Hurricane Ian.”

Deedon added “I think we’ve seen in the past, as far as wildfires, and how we’ve had to call on resources from Washington, California, all over the Unites States, this is also our opportunity to give back to a community in need.”