Local salon keeping pampering alive for front line workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — By now many of us have not had professional hair care or any other pampering in more than a month — while one Oregon City Salon still has a closed store front, they’re back in business with a new online store.

Live Edge Eco Salon sits near the big elevator in downtown Oregon City. Being pampered is one of the luxuries of our old lives that have had to be put on hold for now — but Live Edge Eco Salon is doing what it can to keep pampering alive while supporting front line health workers with some pampering of their own as well.

They can’t do hair care at the moment — but they’ve got lots of personal pampering items still here such as hair care products, skin care, personal care and body products. Owner Sydnie Bray put together a new online store that will do its best to bring the art of salon pampering to your home.

“We have these self care boxes,” said Bray. “They get these little boxes with products in them.”

There’s about 12 items in each box that you can have delivered or you can pick up. As a way of supporting health care workers, for every box of products sold Bray will donate one box to front line health care workers who could use some pampering.

It’s a gift of the senses for nurses like Candace Donovan who bought a box for herself and for her sister-in-law who is also a nurse.

“Not only is she working to get the online store going but she’s giving back to people who are sacrificing and working,” said Donovan. “It’s just very inspiring to me.”

Aside from giving back, Bray said many of the products in the box are all locally made — so when you buy a box, you help other small businesses live to see another day around the state.

At $36 a box, you can have the boxes delivered or pick them up between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday and Friday.