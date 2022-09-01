PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In the wake of headlines of a man accused of killing his ex-partner last weekend was bailed out of jail by a social justice group the week before after he allegedly attacked her, KOIN 6 News talked to a local shelter to learn about resources for those facing abuse.

On Saturday, 33-year-old Mohamad Adan was arrested after police found Racheal Abraham dead while investigating an early morning disturbance in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Adan now faces a second-degree murder charge.

There are multiple resources in the community, including shelters, for people who are trying to escape an abuser.

Amber Johnson with Bradley Angle shelter in Portland told KOIN 6 News she was heartbroken and disappointed when she heard about the case.

She says relationships can start with red flags like partners being manipulative, not respecting you, shutting you down or yelling at you. This can develop into physical abuse which can happen quickly or over time.

Johnson says if someone is being abused or wants to leave their abuser “it’s scary, but it is possible. There are plenty of resources to help you … please follow your gut feeling and get the help you need. You’re strong.”



She says signs to watch out for in others are if someone isn’t showing up to work regularly, starts to have bruises or is consistently going through serious emotional hardships.

As far as resources, Johnson says “non-judgmental listening, offering resources that are out In the community, being there for them, resources are a big part of being able to leave, because most of the time victims of domestic violence are really tied to their situation, so it’s important to connect them to resources that can help them get through it.”

Johnson said at Bradley Angle, they have seen more people as a result of the pandemic.

“The pandemic, people have been in close quarters more, it has skyrocketed the abuse,” Johnson said.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

