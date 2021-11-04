Local software company gives back to teachers for 40th anniversary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local software company is celebrating its 40th anniversary by giving back to the community.

Based in Beaverton, Vernier Software and Technology launched its company in 1981. They provide tools and programs for science teachers around the country,

They will be awarding 40 teachers with $1,000 to go toward purchasing tools to provide students with hands-on experience in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects.

“We’ve had this company for all these years and we certainly appreciate teachers,” Owners Dave and Christine Vernier explained. “This is meant to be a thank you for teachers who I think, frankly, feel underappreciated teaching in remote and hybrid situations, which has been very tough for teachers.”

Vernier is also partnering with OMSI. Together, they will provide 40 low-income schools in the area with an opportunity to either go to the museum in-person or meet virtually as part of OMSI’s outreach education programming.

“Vernier is a longtime partner in the promotion of science education, and we are delighted that they have selected OMSI to help provide essential and equitable STEM learning opportunities to students throughout the Portland area who need it most,” Erin Graham, president and CEO of OMSI, said. “Vernier Software & Technology’s commitment to encouraging innovative thinking and scientific curiosity have been hallmarks of the company throughout its 40-year history, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them on this vital community initiative.”

Teachers can apply for the grant online, the deadline is this Friday. Find more information about Vernier’s 40th-anniversary celebrations here.