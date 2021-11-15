Local transportation officials: Staff shortages expected this winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local leaders are discussing how they’re preparing for winter in a press conference on Monday.

Officials from the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the Oregon Department of Transportation, TriMet and the Washington State Department of Transportation laid out their plans for keeping people safe once winter weather hits. Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Portland Community Safety Transition Director Mike Myers joined, as well.

At the press conference, some officials harped on looming staffing issues.

ODOT announced they are expecting a staff shortage during the upcoming winter months. Shortly after, the WSDOT representative from Southwest Washington echoed those concerns.

Although it’s a bit too soon to get a full picture of what kind of conditions we’re expecting this winter, KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says there is a chance for some inclement weather.

For the second winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to persist through February 2022 and bring impacts to precipitation and temperature across our region.

La Niña winters can produce significant snowstorms in Portland, and second-year La Niña winters tend to produce double the amount of normal snow. With that, it’s possible we will see measurable snow this winter — or in other words, at least one snow event that will put city operations on pause. Portland could see above-normal snow this season.

