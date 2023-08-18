PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Our Legacy Harvested and Oregon AAPI Food and Wine are hosting a wine tasting, benefitting Hawaiian wildfire relief after devastating fires in Maui.

The benefit will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at Portland’s Han Oak on Northeast 24th Avenue. In addition to Chosen Family Wines, CHO Wines and Hundred Suns Wine will also be in attendance along with KauKau PDX, Ezell’s Chicken and Goodies Snack Shop.

“We really just want people to be able to come and celebrate with us and just be in community together,” said Tiquette Bramlett, vice president of Chosen Family Wines and founder and CEO of Our Legacy Harvested.

Tickets are $55 and 100% of proceeds go towards Hawaiian wildfire relief.

