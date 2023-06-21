The bee tour on Sept. 17 will give visitors a glimpse of the insects that keep Oregon beautiful

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – What’s a bee’s favorite flower? Some may say it’s a bee-gonia, but Stoller Family Estate winery says it’s any flower worth pollinating.

Stoller is offering a bee tour on Sept. 17 to give visitors a glimpse of the insects that keep Oregon beautiful and its crops successful. The winery has put an emphasis on pollinator health with a number of initiatives to support these busy bees.

Attendees will have an opportunity to see Stoller’s curated pollen and nectar plants that generate blooms nine months out of the year. The tour also includes a lunch and a glass of Stoller Rosé. The $65 tickets offer a list of plants, a native bee chart and a number of best practices for creating a pollinator habitat.

“A deep passion for conservation underlies our approach. We take the stewardship of our unique landscape seriously with every action, large or small,” said spokesperson Michelle Kaufmann. “We understand that insect survival and diversity require water, nesting habitats, and a long seasonal range of blooming crops for them to feed upon.”

The announcement of the event comes just in time for National Pollinator Week, an annual celebration of pollinator health and an opportunity to learn more about ecosystems.

The Stoller Family Estate also helps create habitats for some of Oregon’s endangered species such as the Fender’s Blue butterfly and the Taylor’s Checkerspot butterfly.

“At our estate, we have passionate, motivated folks in farming, horticulture, and companywide who operate with a heart for conservation,” Kaufmann said. “We look forward to learning how our best practices affect populations of diverse species in our midst.”

Pollinator health has been top of mind to local researchers like Portland Urban Beekeepers, who say they have seen fewer swarms of bees this year than they expected. Typically, they respond to dozens if not hundreds of reports of swarms in the spring. That’s not the case this year. They’ve only responded to a couple.

Ramesh Sagili, an associate professor of apiculture – better known as beekeeping – at Oregon State University, said the wet and cold spring is to blame.

A cool spring hinders the colonization and growth of honey bees. The weather prevents flowers from blooming as early as they usually do, which means bees can’t collect as much nectar early in the season.

Swarming occurs when a colony grows large enough that it needs to split. About half the bees and a queen bee will leave the hive and go in search of another home.

However, without an adequate supply of nectar or warm weather to help bees thrive and reproduce, their colonies won’t grow as quickly and therefore won’t need to split and swarm. Sagili expects this is happening with honey bees, ground bees and other bees native to Oregon.

Sagili said he’s not concerned about the decreased number of swarms.

If the weather had been warm and ideal for bees this spring and swarms weren’t being reported, then it would be a different story. But since it was cold and rainy, it’s his best guess this is the reason there might not be as many of them.

He said there’s no need to panic and that bee numbers could very easily bounce back in 2024 if the spring weather is warmer.