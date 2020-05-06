Looking to pass the time? Here are some tips for DIY home painting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If there is one thing we’ve had a lot of recently — it’s idle time. It may be time to tackle that paint job you’ve been putting off!

We talked with experts at CertaPro about some of the biggest do’s and don’t’s for do-it-yourself home painters. It turns out the biggest bit of advice is about what happens before paint even touches the wall.

“Before you even get started cover the floor, cover the wood around it all you need is a one inch tape — blue tape, brown tape what ever you’ve got there’s even frog tape you can put on,” said Brad Jamison of CertaPro. “That way you can ensure you don’t get paint on things you don’t want to get paint on.”

Jamison’s second bit of advise: less is more. Use just a small amount of spackle to fill small patch holes, as too much will create big splotches of paint. Remember to use painters tape at edges and tackle a single wall to start. And the key to sharp edges? It’s all about when you pull the tape away.

“Don’t let it harden all the way before you pull off the tape — there’s no reason to leave it there,” he said. “Once you paint your edges and corners then you’re ready to take the tape off.”

Now that you have the time, it’s the perfect opportunity to paint that room you’ve been meaning to upgrade.