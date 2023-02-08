Portland-area bars, restaurants and vineyards are all participating in the Valentine's Day fun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If the bright red and pink aisles at every retail store haven’t already reminded you, let us be the ones to say it: Valentine’s Day is fast approaching.

Many Portland-area businesses have events and deals in honor of the Feb. 14 holiday, both for couples and singles. Here are just a few you can look into during your last-minute planning.

Valentine’s Day at the Portland Japanese Garden’s Umami Café

Location: 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205

See hours here.

You may have already visited Portland’s Japanese Garden, but its Umami Café provides a different experience on V-Day. Guests who visit the café on Feb. 12 or Feb. 13 will be offered a tea set along with miso soup and sweets from Portland-based business Mio’s Delectables.

Specialty Valentine’s Day Cocktails at Abigail Hall

Location: 813 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205

See hours here.

Located on the first floor of the Woodlark Hotel, Abigail Hall cocktail bar and lounge is serving up some limited-edition cocktails in honor of Love Day. Beverage Director Derek Jacobi crafted four new drinks, named the Blush & Bashful, Mint Chip Martini, Color Me Intrigued and Strawberry Negroni. See the special sips here.

El Corazón Dinner at Carlita’s

Location: 1101 NW Northrup St, Portland, OR 97209

See hours here.

Northwest Portland taco and tequila spot Carlita’s has a $72.95 dinner deal for couples who join them on Valentine’s Day. The “El Corazón Dinner”, which translates to “the heart dinner”, includes two margarita flights, a big house salad, two mini taco flights and Mexican chocolate fondue.

Zuckercreme Presents A Palentine’s Social

Location: 414 SE 81st Ave, Portland, OR 97215

See hours here.

‘Market-meets-cafe-meets-bakery-meets-pop-up-space’ Zuckercreme is opening back up ahead of V-Day for a Palentine’s Social. One $40 ticket to the event includes an ice cream bar, games and crafts, a floral bouquet workshop and more. Message the café’s Instagram to RSVP.

Portland’s 2023 Don’t Be My Valentine Bar Crawl

Location: Several bars and restaurants through Portland.

See hours here.

Some of the Rose City’s busiest nightclubs are hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day bar crawl for those who would rather celebrate with a bottle than a boyfriend. According to the event organizers, more than 1,500 tickets were sold for last year’s crawl. Tickets, which include entry to all of the venues, start at $9.99 and increase closer to the holiday.

Wine & Bonbons Pairing Experience at Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Location: 20121 SW Leonardo Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007

See hours here.

All month long, Cooper Mountain Vineyards has a Wine & Bonbons Pairing Experience for lovers and friends. The experience features locally-made chocolate bonbons that guests can then wash down with organically-grown wines. It costs $35 per person, but the fee can be waived with a $100 purchase.