Low-income seniors sue property manager over rising rent

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — A group of low-income Oregon seniors is suing their property management company, alleging the company deliberately misled them by renting apartments that would soon dramatically increase in price.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the class-action suit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court Tuesday against Denver-based Mission Rock Residential. The company manages Woodspring Apartments, a federally subsidized building in Tigard. In January, residents were told that the owner would soon bring the building’s 172 units to market-rate rent.

The suit argues that when real estate firm Hamilton Zanze bought the property five years ago, the property managers knew about rent increases but withheld the information.

Mission Rock didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story was written by The Associated Press.