PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Dozens of antique and treasure collectors are gathering for one massive flea market this weekend at Maizee Mae’s Vintage and Collectible Market.

The flea market is perfect for everyone from “impulse buyers” to “hardcore collectors,” Maizee Mae’s Antiques & Treasures says.

“I’m never amazed anymore about what people will collect; hankies, thimbles, sports cards, coins, jewelry,” a Maizee Mae’s employee said.

They added that they have a little of everything for everyone.

“You’re limited by your imagination as to what you want to collect,” they said.

The flea market runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 in Portland’s Double Tree Hotel in the Lloyd District.