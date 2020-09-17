Man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with knife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife at an apartment complex in Oregon City.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called out to the Mt. View Apartments on Molalla Avenue after multiple reports came in of a man threatening a woman with a knife. Police learned the man, 57-year-old Tony Lee Lambson, lived at the same apartment complex as the woman — but they did not know each other.

Officers discovered Lambson had gone into the victim’s apartment, began threatening her and attempted to assault her with the knife. He then went back to his apartment, leaving the woman uninjured.

When officers arrived, they tried reasoning with Lambson to surrender the knife and to exit his apartment — he refused. Some residents at the apartment building were evacuated as Clackamas County Inter-Agency Swat Team and Crisis Negotiation Team came to the scene.

After a few hours, the Lambson came out of his apartment and was arrested without any further incident. He now faces charges of first degree burglary, second degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and PCS Meth.