PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was seriously injured Sunday evening after officials say he fell 30 feet from the wing of an airplane that was converted into a residence in Hillsboro.

The man was taking a tour of the Boeing 727 located on Southwest Holly Hill Road when he slipped and fell, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Officials said wet conditions may have caused the man to slip.

Life Flight was called to the scene, but officials said the man was ultimately taken by ambulance to a trauma hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

The “Airplane Home” has been gaining notoriety since 1999 when Bruce Campbell moved it to his Hillsboro property and converted it.