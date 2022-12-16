In April, the man was reported for placing a neo-Nazi sticker outside of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After being convicted of a bias crime earlier this year, a West Linn man has been ordered to write essays about books and movies that educate people on racial oppression, according to court documents.

Officials say in late April, the Portland Police Bureau received reports about a man who placed a neo-Nazi propaganda sticker, which depicted the far-right White supremacist group Iron March, on the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization’s fence in Northeast Portland.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Jarl Judson Rockhill, was arrested in May after officials say PPB conducted a traffic stop in Clackamas County. Police say officers found a Palmetto State Armory sticker in his truck that showed a man with “pure” above his head posing with the Hitler salute.

They also served a search warrant on his vehicle and home, where authorities say they found a red flag with a swastika, as well as more than a dozen rifles and handguns that were removed for “safekeeping.”

Rockhill made his first court appearance on Friday, May 27, when he pleaded not guilty to two charges.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the West Linn man entered a guilty plea for the bias crime, according to court documents, which show his court-ordered sentences include two years of formal probation, 50 hours of alternative community service, an apology letter to IRCO and two essays.

According to the plea agreement, which was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, Rockhill must write one 750-word essay about Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Coates is a well-known Black author who is often highlighted for his work that discusses political, social and racial issues. In particular, Between the World and Me was written as a letter to Coates’ son where he teaches him about racial injustice.

Secondly, Rockhill must write a 500-word essay about Myanmar’s Killing Fields, an investigative documentary about the genocide of Rohingya Muslims at the hands of the Myanmar military.

Court documents show that if either essay is deemed not genuine by a judicial or probation officer, Rockhill will complete 50 additional community service hours.