PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials said a man was detained Wednesday night after calling to report a woman’s death in Tigard.

According to Tigard Police, the man called at around 9:46 p.m. to report the death at an apartment on Southwest Maplewood Drive and when police arrived the man didn’t comply with officers.

Neighboring apartments were warned to stay inside and officers eventually detained the man, authorities said.

Tigard Police said they checked on the woman, but found her dead.

Authorities said they believe this is an isolated incident and no ongoing safety concern exists.