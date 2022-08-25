PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who was found dead after an Aug. 14 shooting in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. Officials determined his cause of death as homicide by gunshot wound.

The Portland Police Bureau said they received a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. near Northgate Park off North Fessenden Street. Officers said they found Perdomo dead on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately report any arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0433 or Detective Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033. Reference case number 22-219057.