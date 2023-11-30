Editor’s Note: This story describes a graphic scene of domestic abuse that may be disturbing to some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Warm Springs man who assaulted his girlfriend and left her injured in a driveway was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Thursday.

A federal jury previously convicted 38-year-old Maron Brent Graybael, Jr. of assault resulting in serious bodily injury on Aug. 31. As a result, a judge ordered 40 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.

Court documents show that Graybael Jr. “became angry with his girlfriend” at her Warm Springs Reservation home on May 16. Officials say he grabbed her hair and punched her in the stomach more than 10 times. When she fell to the ground, he kicked her, grabbed her by her hair again and “slammed her head into the ground” multiple times before leaving her lying in the driveway.

Several minutes later, officials say the woman – who remains unnamed to the public – called 911 and was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone suffering from domestic violence can receive assistance through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The StrongHearts Native Helpline is a culturally specific support and advocacy group that can be reached at 1-844-762-8483.

“For generations, Native American and Indigenous women have disproportionately been victims of violent crime,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, the special agent in charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “The FBI and Warm Springs Tribal Police, alongside other federal, state, and local partners remain dedicated to working together to investigate the most serious crimes affecting our Tribal communities.”