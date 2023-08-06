PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man was hospitalized with burns after a vegetation fire sparked between two homes Sunday afternoon, according to Vancouver Fire Department.

Just after 4 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home on 109th Street after reports that a row of arborvitae separating two homes were on fire. On the scene, crews found that the vegetation fire spread to a shed and was growing closer to a house, officials said.

The fire spread to a home’s attic and ashes from the vegetation fire rained down on the neighborhood and caused several small bark dust fires, according to Vancouver Fire Department.

One man was hospitalized with burns after a vegetation fire sparked between two Vancouver homes, according to Vancouver Fire Department (Courtesy Vancouver Fire Department).

A homeowner of an adjacent home suffered burns and was treated by Vancouver firefighters before being taken to a local hospital, officials said.

With 23 firefighters on the scene, the bulk of the fire was under control in about 20 minutes. Crews stayed on the scene for four hours to tend hotspots in the home’s attic, crews said.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.