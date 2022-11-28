PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 49-year-old man shot and killed in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood on Wednesday night has been identified.
In a release on Monday, Portland police said Jason Kinsfather’s death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound.
Police responded to a reported shooting on Northeast Glenn Widing Drive at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found Kinsworth who they later reported had died from the wound.
No suspect information was immediately released.
PPB’s Homicide Detail is leading the investigation.