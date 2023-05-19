PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man found dead in the woods near Sweet Home in 2006 has been identified nearly 17 years later, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Jesus Ruiz of Aumsville had been discovered in the area of Big Springs Snow Park on Highway 22 on Oct. 23, 2006. Evidence showed that he had been there for about a year.

Detectives took DNA from Ruiz’s remains and sent the samples to Parabon Nanolabs to analyze and identify the person. After a possible identity had been discovered, detectives contacted Ruiz’s family to compare DNA samples.

When the match was confirmed, Ruiz’s family said they never reported him missing because they thought he had been in Mexico. They said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since 2005.

The cause of Ruiz’s death is still unknown, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

