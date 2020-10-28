Man sent to hospital following ‘fully involved’ shop fire

A shop was fully involved in an overnight fire in Lebanon on Oct. 28, 2020. (Lebanon FD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries following a shop fire in Lebanon overnight.

Fire officials say crews were called out to the blaze just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When firefighters arrived, they say the shop was fully involved by the fire. They say two vacant homes were exposed while the shop burned, but firefighters were able to knock down the flames and protect the residences.

One man who lived in the shop suffered minor burns while trying to escape the burning structure. He was sent to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Fire crews had the inferno under control within 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.