Cascade Junior High in Aumsville, as seen on their website, March 5, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old was arrested and a 12-year-old was cited after a text message about taking a gun to Cascade Junior High School.

The incident unfolded Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Aumsville police were tipped about the text message and called the sheriff’s office for help. Deputies and officials from the Cascade School District worked together to identify the students.

On Sunday afternoon, the 11-year-old was arrested at his home and he was taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. Authorities said no weapons were found in the boy’s possession.

The 12-year-old was cited and released to his parents.

Both children were booked for 2nd-degree disorderly conduct.

In a statement, Enforcement Commander Jeff Stutrud thanked the person who tipped off law enforcement about the texted threat.

“We appreciate the positive working relationship we have with the Cascade School District and Aumsville Police Department which allowed us to quickly and thoroughly investigate the threat,” he said.

Authorities said there will be extra law enforcement around Cascade Junior High School on Monday and counselors will be available to talk with students.

Beyond contacting local police, anonymous reports can be made through SafeOregon’s website, by texting or calling 844.472.3367, sending an email to tip@safeoregon.com, or using the SafeOregon app on your phone.