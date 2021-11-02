14-year-old tries to elude deputies in stolen car, 6 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late Monday afternoon, six people were arrested after a 14-year-old driver tried to elude deputies in Salem.

Around 4 p.m. a Traffic Safety Team Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a Jeep Wrangler for equipment violation. The driver continue traveling south on Lancaster Drive, running through several stop lights and driving recklessly, according to authorities.

Officials said the deputy did not pursue the Jeep, but rather radioed other deputies in the area.

The deputies used spike strips on State Street to deflate the car’s tires. The driver continued driving for another 2.5 miles. Once the car stopped, the driver and several passengers got out and ran into the neighborhood nearby, deputies said.

All six people from the car were arrested by deputies. Two stolen handguns were also recovered. An AR-15 style rifle, meth and cash were all found inside the Jeep.

Two handguns recovered by deputies. (MCSO)

Deputies said the car was reported stolen out of Tualatin a few days earlier. Authorities believe the items found are related to a series of burglaries in Camas, which the Camas Police Department is investigating.

Four of those involved were juveniles, while the other two were adults.

The adults were identified as Arnes Johnmark, 23, from Happy Valley and Zachary Retonong, 19, from Salem. The driver was identified as a 14-year-old male from Portland. All other passengers ranged from age 11 to 16.

The juveniles were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center and the adults were taken to the Marion County Jail.

“I’m proud our deputies were able to help hold these young people accountable while getting the vehicle back to its rightful owner and taking three guns off the streets in Marion County, said Commander Jeff Stutrud. “By holding these youth accountable, our goal is to change their behavior and connect them with people who can teach them the skills needed to stop engaging in criminal activity.”

The MCSO was assisted by the Salem Police Department and Marion County Fire District #1 during this incident.