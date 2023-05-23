Gustavo Sosa, 27, turned himself the day after he fled the scene, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in custody in Marion County after a three-vehicle collision Sunday morning hospitalized and ultimately killed a 16-year-old boy, according to police.

Authorities say Gustavo Sosa, 27, fled the scene after he had rear-ended a car and SUV, each with two occupants, around 3 a.m. while traveling southbound on Lancaster Drive and Northeast Beverly Avenue. Investigators identified Sosa, but he surrendered himself to police before officers located him.

The teen, who was not been publicly identified, had been taken to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries after the crash and died Tuesday, May 23.

According to Salem police, Sosa faces charges of second- and fourth-degree assault, DUII, reckless driving, found counts of reckless endangering, and hit and run vehicle-injury.

Officials say they expect additional charges from the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this investigation continues.