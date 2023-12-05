Salem police say 19-year-old Nestor Hernandez-Juarez and a 17-year-old committed six armed robberies from mid-November to early December.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens were arrested Monday after allegedly committing a series of armed robberies at local businesses in the Salem area over a three-week period.

Salem police say 19-year-old Nestor Hernandez-Juarez and a 17-year-old committed six armed robberies from mid-November to early December.

Hernandez-Juarez was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of menacing, while the 17-year-old faces six counts of the same charges — Salem police say they do not identify minors involved in criminal investigations.

According to authorities, the suspects “brandished guns at employees and demanded money” in each of the robberies.

Officials say they were able to make the arrests after issuing search warrants at three different locations in Salem.

“As a result of the warrant service, detectives located evidence connected to the crimes to include three handguns, two of which were used in the commission of the robberies,” Salem police said.