PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were arrested after a reported carjacking in northeast Salem on Friday, according to Salem Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m., officials said a sedan was reported stolen from Felina Avenue NE. The caller said they were approached at rifle-point and ordered to get out of the car after they happened to witness an assault, Salem police said. The two male suspects then drove away with the victim’s sedan, authorities said.

Officers in the area found the car and arrested the suspects near Hawthorne Ave. and Mission St. SE. Police also seized two loaded guns — including an automatic rifle and a semi-automatic shotgun.

Police said 20-year-old Elijah Jacob Sierzega of Salem was lodged at the Marion County Jail on several charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a firearm and menacing. Authorities noted he already had six outstanding warrants related to another case. Sierzega will be arraigned Monday.

The other suspect, a 14-year-old male, was lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on criminal charges. The police department noted it does not identify minors in criminal cases.