PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In the month since the owner of Timeless Jeweler in Salem was arrested for allegedly stealing his customer’s gems and jewelry, several more victims have come forward.

Authorities say 18 more customers have come forward to report losses after doing business with Douglas Wayne Gamble, who was previously arrested and charged with 11 counts of theft.

According to the Salem Police Department, “a total of 27 people fell victim to Gamble with a total aggregate loss estimated between $700,000 and $800,000.”

As early as 2022, several customers began reporting the loss of money and property while contracting with Gamble to design, repair or consign jewelry pieces.

In some cases, customers claimed lab-grown stones were sold as natural diamonds or diamond jewelry was swapped with synthetic stones. Others reported never receiving their items or pieces left with the shop for repair.

Then, without having told the customers or returning their jewelry pieces, the store unexpectedly closed in October 2022.

The Polk County District Attorney’s Office is now seeking multiple additional charges of aggravated theft, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.

Detectives ask anyone who has had similar incidents with Gamble to contact Salem Police via their non-emergency line at 503-588-6123 (option 1).

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.