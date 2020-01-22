3 wounded, 1 in critical condition after Salem shooting

A man is in critical condition after gunshot wound to the head

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men were shot, including one who is in critical condition, after a shooting took place in east Salem late Tuesday night.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shots fired call near Northeast Snoopy Lane and Northeast Linus Court just after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a crashed Chrysler with a man sitting in the driver’s seat. The man had a gunshot wound to the head and was sent to a hospital. He is in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the intersection of NE Snoopy Ln. and NE Linus Ct. Police say the driver crashed into a van after being shot in the head.

Shortly after the first victim arrived at the area hospital, two other men with gunshot wounds checked into the Salem Hospital. They were both treated and released.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. If anyone has any information, please call 503.588.5032.