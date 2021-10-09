4-alarm fire at Mt. Angel ravages granary, businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A four-alarm fire tore through a block of South Main Street after midnight Saturday in Mt. Angel, police said.

Officers were alerted to a building on fire around 12:48 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of S Main Street, according to Mt. Angel Police Department. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure completely engulfed in flames.

The inferno was immediately upgraded, eventually to four alarms, as firefighters called for backup, MAPD said.

In battling the blaze, nearly 120 firefighters used more than 1 million gallons of water — and four commercial buildings were ultimately damaged or destroyed, officials said. Blackbird Granary, KP Harvesttime, Wood Pellet Stoves and Hidden Bed of Oregon are among the businesses affected.

Mt. Angel firefighters saw assistance from six different fire departments: Silverton Fire District, Woodburn Fire Department, Marion County Fire District, Hubbard Fire, Monitor Fire and St. Paul Fire District.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities said, and it is under investigation.