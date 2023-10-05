Jody Miehl was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 50-year-old woman was the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Salem Thursday morning, police said.

The crash, which involved a dump truck and SUV, occurred between River Road and Viewcrest Drive around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to officials.

Jody Miehl, one of two passengers in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger, a 13-year-old, was taken to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to investigators, the truck entered the intersection and struck the SUV head-on.

Earl Halemba, 53, the driver of the dump truck, was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, authorities said.

“There is no further information available at this time, including that of citations or arrest, as the incident remains an active investigation,” Salem police said.

River Road was closed between Viewcrest Drive and Minto-Brown Road for approximately eight hours.