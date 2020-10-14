50,000 pounds of hazelnuts burn in Marion County

A fire broke out at a drying facility in Marion County, burning 50,000 pounds of hazelnuts, October 14, 2020 (Marion County Fire District #1)

40 firefighters responded to facility, had it under control in 45 minutes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It took seven fire engines and 40 firefighters to douse a blaze that erupted inside a hopper with about 50,000 pounds of hazelnuts at a drying facility in Marion County, officials said Wednesday.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at the facility, 7550 65th Avenue NE. Firefighters in Brooks saw the flames from their fire station and immediately called a 2nd alarm. There aren’t any hydrants in the area so 6 water tenders rushed to the scene along with two medic units and two battalion chiefs.

Once the crews were in place, the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes, though firefighters stayed on scene for hours putting out hot spots burning the hazelnuts.

Crews from Keizer, Silverton, Mount Angel, Monitor and Woodburn Fire Districts as well as Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sherriff’s Office, Marion County Public Works, PGE and NW Natural Gas all responded to the facility.

Authorities haven’t determined the cause of the fire but do not think it is suspicious. It’s believed to be connected to the drying process involved.