PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy Thursday afternoon after witnesses say he assaulted an elderly man in Northeast Salem.

Salem police reported to 3900 Sunnyview Road NE around 4:30 p.m. when witnesses reported that a teen was “physically punching and kicking” a 64-year-old man who had been walking down the street.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the elderly man. Officers say they arrested the teen after he attempted to flee the scene, and he now faces a second-degree assault charge.

The man was transported to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries and then taken to a Portland-area hospital for further care.

