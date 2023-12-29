PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem 911 dispatcher is suing the city for $1 million, claiming her manager would not reschedule an exam for her promotion in order for her to attend the trial of her accused rapist, according to court documents.

The lawsuit — filed Dec. 21 against the City of Salem and Scott Leavell, the plaintiff’s manager at Willamette Valley Communications Center — claims the woman was retaliated against and intimidated after she was denied the opportunity to reschedule a promotion interview and exam that was slated for the same day she was set to attend the trial of her accused rapist.

While her attacker pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree sexual abuse shortly before the trial, the woman’s attorney’s tell KOIN 6 News that her rights were still violated under Oregon law.

“When her employer took away the promotion process and or intimidated her not to exercise her free speech right to petition to court, they violated her First Amendment rights,” Sean Riddell, the plaintiff’s attorney said.

Riddell says the woman was hired as a 911 call taker in Oct. 2018 and applied for a Communications Specialist position in August 2023, which would have included a pay raise.

After requesting a different interview date in order to attend the trial in Multnomah County, agents with the city told her they could not move her interview date “and they would not accommodate her attendance at the criminal trial,” court documents allege.

According to court documents, the agents told the plaintiff she could complete the interview process at 7 a.m. the day of the trial, noting it would take several hours. The plaintiff then told the city that it was not accommodating her testimony because she would be late for the trial.

The agents then told her she could ‘keep her hat in the ring in case her trial was moved to a different date like it had been prior,’” the suit alleges.

The plaintiff emailed the Salem agents and her manager informing them she was subpoenaed for the court proceedings, and pointed to a provision in the Oregon Constitution that gives crime victims the right to be present at any critical stage of open court proceedings when the defendant will be present, court documents say.

In response to the email, her manager cancelled her promotion process, the plaintiff alleges.

The City of Salem declined to comment on the pending litigation, but KOIN 6 News obtained an audio recording of the meeting after the woman claims she was called to attend with management after telling friends and coworkers about their decision not to accommodate the trial.

“We can’t step on concerted activity; we can’t step on freedom of speech. But what we can say is if it’s malicious, if it’s not factual and it’s not truthful, we do have the opportunity to go a different direction. We don’t want to do that; we’re having a conversation with you simply to say this,” management said in the recorded meeting.

In addition to arguing First Amendment rights violations, the plaintiff furthers that she suffered economic losses and emotional distress.

“I am the victim of a rape, that hasn’t been four years in the making, and my trial is not being accommodated,” the plaintiff told KOIN 6 News.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Leavell but has not heard back.