Adult in custody walks away from work crew in NE Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in Marion County serving time for a parole violation walked away from work site while in custody Monday.

William Bonn White (MCSO)

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, William Bonn White, 24, had been part of a crew working in the area of Ibex Street NE ad 41st Avenue NE in Salem. Around 8:30 a.m., Bonn walked away from the area and has not been seen or heard from since.

Bonn, whose release date had not yet been determined, is described as being 6’3″ tall, 200 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

If you see, or know the location of White, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032 or submit a tip.